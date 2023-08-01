UTime Limited [UTME] Stock trading around $0.60 per share: What’s Next?

UTime Limited [NASDAQ: UTME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.67%.

Over the last 12 months, UTME stock dropped by -55.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.99 million, with 8.16 million shares outstanding and 3.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, UTME stock reached a trading volume of 7789207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UTime Limited [UTME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for UTime Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

UTME Stock Performance Analysis:

UTime Limited [UTME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.67. With this latest performance, UTME shares dropped by -73.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for UTime Limited [UTME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7017, while it was recorded at 0.5153 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3254 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UTime Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UTime Limited [UTME] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.55 and a Gross Margin at +5.00. UTime Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.10.

Return on Total Capital for UTME is now -36.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UTime Limited [UTME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.19. Additionally, UTME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.UTime Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UTime Limited [UTME] Institutonal Ownership Details

