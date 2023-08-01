United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] Stock trading around $33.44 per share: What’s Next?

United Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: UBSI] price surged by 1.12 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:50 AM that United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2023.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 of $92.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings for the second quarter of 2022 were $95.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share.

“UBSI’s performance remained strong in the second quarter,” stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our profitability, asset quality, and balance sheet strength continue to allow us to take care of our customers, invest in our communities, and build new relationships across our footprint.”.

A sum of 11094372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 919.47K shares. United Bankshares Inc. shares reached a high of $33.83 and dropped to a low of $33.03 until finishing in the latest session at $33.44.

The one-year UBSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.15. The average equity rating for UBSI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBSI shares is $33.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for United Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Bankshares Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBSI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.22.

UBSI Stock Performance Analysis:

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, UBSI shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.33 for United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.81, while it was recorded at 32.96 for the last single week of trading, and 36.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Bankshares Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.44. United Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.26.

Return on Total Capital for UBSI is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.90. Additionally, UBSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] managed to generate an average of $136,935 per employee.

UBSI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Bankshares Inc. go to 8.00%.

United Bankshares Inc. [UBSI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UBSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UBSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UBSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.