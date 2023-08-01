Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] fell -13.53% so far this year. What now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] loss -0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $5.05 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM that Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Private Networks Named a Winner for CRN’s 2023 Tech Innovator Awards.

Introduced January 2023, NetCloud Private Networks leverages existing network infrastructure investments and simplifies the complexities of private cellular network ownership that have hindered broader enterprise adoption. A cloud-native extension of the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service, it delivers scalability, plug-and-play deployment, a familiar Wi-Fi-like experience, and pathway for simplified IT infrastructure integration – all through a single pane of glass.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) represents 3.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.43 billion with the latest information. ERIC stock price has been found in the range of $5.03 to $5.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 7759093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $5.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for ERIC stock

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $177,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to -9.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.