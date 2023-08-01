Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Is Currently 5.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] gained 5.34% on the last trading session, reaching $29.77 price per share at the time. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM that Teladoc Health Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second quarter 2023 revenue grows 10% year-over-year to $652.4 million.

Second quarter 2023 operating cash flow of $101.2 million; free cash flow of $64.6 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. represents 164.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.86 billion with the latest information. TDOC stock price has been found in the range of $28.36 to $30.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 7040757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $28.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 294.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.39. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 17.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.62, while it was recorded at 27.54 for the last single week of trading, and 26.19 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.