Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $13

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.94%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 5:30 AM that Robinhood Money Drills Partners with University of Memphis to Launch Financial Education Programming.

Four-year partnership to kick off with on-campus event.

Over the last 12 months, HOOD stock rose by 41.16%. The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.62. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.16 billion, with 896.92 million shares outstanding and 697.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.74M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 10158433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 28.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.