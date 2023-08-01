Realty Income Corporation [O] fell -3.88% so far this year. What now?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] loss -0.81% or -0.5 points to close at $60.97 with a heavy trading volume of 9892910 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that 637th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared the 637th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2555 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.066 per share, is payable on August 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for July’s dividend is July 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $61.37, the shares rose to $61.53 and dropped to $60.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for O points out that the company has recorded -10.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, O reached to a volume of 9892910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $69.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.55, while it was recorded at 62.29 for the last single week of trading, and 62.64 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.