Organon & Co. [OGN] Stock trading around $21.98 per share: What’s Next?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] price plunged by -0.90 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM that Organon To Report Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on August 8, 2023.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s healthcare company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on August 8, 2023, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

A sum of 6248588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. Organon & Co. shares reached a high of $22.275 and dropped to a low of $21.78 until finishing in the latest session at $21.98.

The one-year OGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.53. The average equity rating for OGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

OGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.56, while it was recorded at 22.01 for the last single week of trading, and 24.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Organon & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84 and a Gross Margin at +63.07. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 21.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.49. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $91,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Organon & Co. [OGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.