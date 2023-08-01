Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] fell -30.29% so far this year. What now?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: NUS] traded at a low on 07/31/23, posting a -1.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.39. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nu Skin Enterprises Appoints James D. Thomas as Chief Financial Officer.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced the appointment of James D. Thomas as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Thomas has been serving as interim CFO for the past four months and has been the company’s chief accounting officer for the past four years.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Based on his extensive experience, James has a deep understanding of our operations and the ability to strategically align our financial resources to support our current business as well as our vision for the future,” said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO. “He brings strong leadership and solid financial expertise to our senior management team as we continue to execute on our strategy and transformation.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8108361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.07%.

The market cap for NUS stock reached $1.45 billion, with 49.64 million shares outstanding and 49.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 620.61K shares, NUS reached a trading volume of 8108361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUS shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

How has NUS stock performed recently?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, NUS shares dropped by -11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.40, while it was recorded at 29.77 for the last single week of trading, and 38.18 for the last 200 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.16 and a Gross Margin at +68.39. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.71.

Return on Total Capital for NUS is now 11.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.01. Additionally, NUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] managed to generate an average of $7,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. go to 6.81%.

Insider trade positions for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]

The top three institutional holders of NUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.