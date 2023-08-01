NOV Inc. [NOV] stock Initiated by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $20

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] closed the trading session at $20.08 on 07/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.56, while the highest price level was $20.32. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM that NOV Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Revenue of $2.09 billion, up 7% sequentially and up 21% year-over-year.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Operating Profit of $181 million, up $55 million sequentially and up $113 million year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.88 percent and weekly performance of 6.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, NOV reached to a volume of 7001346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $24.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

NOV stock trade performance evaluation

NOV Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 25.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.61 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 19.14 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOV Inc. [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.43. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOV Inc. [NOV] managed to generate an average of $4,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NOV Inc. [NOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 36.00%.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.