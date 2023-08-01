Needham slashes price target on EBET Inc. [EBET] – find out why.

EBET Inc. [NASDAQ: EBET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.90%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that EBET Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives.

The Board of Directors of EBET initiates a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value.

EBET, Inc. (“EBET” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EBET), a leading global online casino operator, has announced today that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Company to maximize the value of EBET’s portfolio. As part of the process, the Board has designated a Strategic Alternatives Committee that will assist the Board in considering a full range of strategic alternatives including a potential merger, sale or other strategic transactions.

Over the last 12 months, EBET stock dropped by -96.99%. The one-year EBET Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.67. The average equity rating for EBET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.92 million, with 21.99 million shares outstanding and 11.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, EBET stock reached a trading volume of 12959305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EBET Inc. [EBET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

EBET Stock Performance Analysis:

EBET Inc. [EBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.90. With this latest performance, EBET shares dropped by -42.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.13 for EBET Inc. [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1617, while it was recorded at 0.0862 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4739 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EBET Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc. [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. EBET Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.70.

Return on Total Capital for EBET is now -80.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EBET Inc. [EBET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.22. Additionally, EBET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EBET Inc. [EBET] managed to generate an average of -$1,119,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.EBET Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

EBET Inc. [EBET] Institutonal Ownership Details

