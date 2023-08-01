Market cap of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MYMD] reaches 58.13M – now what?

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MYMD] traded at a high on 07/31/23, posting a 31.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.45. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM that MyMD Pharmaceuticals Reports Statistically Significant Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for Next Generation Oral TNF-α Inhibitor MYMD-1® in Sarcopenia/Age-Related Frailty.

– MYMD-1 significantly reduced serum levels of chronic inflammatory markers and met all primary pharmacokinetic and secondary safety and tolerability endpoints across multiple doses over 28 days of treatment.

– MYMD-1 demonstrated statistical significance across three biomarkers: TNF-α (P=0.008), sTNFR1 (P=0.02), and IL-6 (P=0.03).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6298373 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 17.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.53%.

The market cap for MYMD stock reached $58.13 million, with 39.79 million shares outstanding and 33.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 550.51K shares, MYMD reached a trading volume of 6298373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MYMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has MYMD stock performed recently?

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MYMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.79. With this latest performance, MYMD shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MYMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4972, while it was recorded at 1.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7869 for the last 200 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MYMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.77.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MYMD]

