Market cap of First Horizon Corporation [FHN] reaches 7.44B – now what?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.26%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM that First Horizon Awarded on the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023 List.

First Horizon has been awarded on the Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 25, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women.

Over the last 12 months, FHN stock dropped by -39.42%. The one-year First Horizon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.48. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.44 billion, with 559.00 million shares outstanding and 552.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.10M shares, FHN stock reached a trading volume of 7076578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.80.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 13.49 for the last single week of trading, and 19.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $119,332 per employee.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.