Market cap of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] reaches 2.43M – now what?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] gained 5.34% on the last trading session, reaching $0.13 price per share at the time. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 5:30 AM that AgriFORCE Provides Business Update Following Restructuring of Management.

Richard Wong, interim CEO of AgriFORCE, stated, “We remain committed to pursuing business opportunities that drive organic growth, positive cash flow, and value for our shareholders. To assist with our growth strategy, we are reallocating our resources to focus on the commercialization of our products and are analyzing the food verticals best suited for our IP. With the current senior management team of Mauro Pennella, Troy McClellan, and Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez in place, we are well-positioned to execute on our business growth initiatives and drive near-term revenue for UN(THINK) Foods, AgriFORCE-RCS, and monetization of our patented GrowHouse. We look forward to reaching significant milestones and providing updates to our shareholders along the way.”.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. represents 23.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.43 million with the latest information. AGRI stock price has been found in the range of $0.1235 to $0.144.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, AGRI reached a trading volume of 5353341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRI shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, AGRI shares dropped by -47.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.47 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2461, while it was recorded at 0.1239 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8141 for the last 200 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -113.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] managed to generate an average of -$858,207 per employee.AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]

The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AGRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AGRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.