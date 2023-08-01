Market Analysts see V.F. Corporation [VFC] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] gained 0.61% or 0.12 points to close at $19.81 with a heavy trading volume of 6195944 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM that VF Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

It opened the trading session at $19.95, the shares rose to $20.17 and dropped to $19.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFC points out that the company has recorded -34.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 6195944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $24.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 19.47 for the last single week of trading, and 24.64 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +51.53. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 1.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]

The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.