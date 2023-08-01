Market Analysts see UGI Corporation [UGI] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.23 during the day while it closed the day at $26.99. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM that UGI Corporation to Hold 3QFY23 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 3.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) will announce the results of its third fiscal quarter earnings after the market closes on August 2, 2023. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, August 3.

Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com/investors/financial-reports/events-and-presentations or by visiting the company website https://www.ugicorp.com and clicking on “Investors” and then “Events and Presentations.”.

UGI Corporation stock has also gained 2.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UGI stock has declined by -20.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.20% and lost -27.19% year-on date.

The market cap for UGI stock reached $5.58 billion, with 209.86 million shares outstanding and 208.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, UGI reached a trading volume of 10170783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for UGI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

UGI stock trade performance evaluation

UGI Corporation [UGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, UGI shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.36, while it was recorded at 26.91 for the last single week of trading, and 34.05 for the last 200 days.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UGI Corporation [UGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 5.75%.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.