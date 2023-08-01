Market Analysts see ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] slipped around -1.7 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.82 at the close of the session, down -8.71%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 3:35 AM that ImmunoGen Announces Departure of Anna Berkenblit, Chief Medical Officer.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Anna Berkenblit, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, is stepping down from her position with the Company to take a well-deserved professional hiatus prior to pursuing new opportunities outside of ImmunoGen. Dr. Berkenblit will continue with the Company through the end of August to support the transition of her responsibilities. Michael Vasconcelles, MD, Executive Vice President, Research, Development, and Medical Affairs, will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer.

“Over the last eight years, Anna has played an essential role in the transformation of ImmunoGen,” said Mark Enyedy, ImmunoGen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “First and foremost, she led the design and execution of the pivotal development program for ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) that culminated in FDA-accelerated approval late last year in folate receptor alpha positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and the unprecedented survival data reported at ASCO in June that have transformed the treatment landscape for patients with this disease. Under her leadership, we have also advanced our broader clinical pipeline of next-generation ADCs, with top-line data from our second pivotal program expected next year. In parallel, she has built and leaves us with a highly talented development organization that has cultivated deep relationships with thought leaders around the world and can rapidly deliver complex studies with high-quality data. Finally, she has been a valued colleague to me and the rest of the ImmunoGen Executive Committee. I wish Anna the very best in her future endeavors and offer my thanks for her unrelenting work on behalf of ImmunoGen, our collaborators, and most importantly, patients in need of more good days.”.

ImmunoGen Inc. stock is now 259.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMGN Stock saw the intraday high of $19.19 and lowest of $16.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.69, which means current price is +394.31% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 13758647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has IMGN stock performed recently?

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 275.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.42, while it was recorded at 18.36 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.