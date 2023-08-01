Goldman slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $117.24 during the day while it closed the day at $117.23. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Oracle Introduces First Cloud Native Secure Cloud Computing Architecture Solution for the U.S. DoD.

New Oracle Cloud Native SCCA Landing Zone solution reduces barriers to cloud adoption and enables mission owners to rapidly build compliant architectures.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has introduced a new Secure Cloud Computing Architecture (SCCA) for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The solution helps make security compliance and cloud adoption for mission-critical workloads easier, faster, and more cost effective by using a framework of cloud native services.

Oracle Corporation stock has also loss -0.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCL stock has inclined by 23.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.73% and gained 43.42% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $319.32 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.56M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 6701650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $124.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 293.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 66.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.77, while it was recorded at 116.61 for the last single week of trading, and 92.62 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.46%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.