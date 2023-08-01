Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Is Currently -0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] traded at a low on 07/31/23, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.24. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 5:30 AM that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE: BEN] today announced net income1 of $227.5 million or $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $194.2 million or $0.38 per diluted share for the previous quarter, and $256.4 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Operating income was $314.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $255.1 million for the previous quarter and $404.7 million for the prior year.

As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain adjusted performance measures which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles. Adjusted net income2 was $326.1 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.63 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $316.7 million and $0.61 for the previous quarter, and $416.0 million and $0.82 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted operating income2 was $476.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $440.2 million for the previous quarter and $566.9 million for the prior year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16859449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Franklin Resources Inc. stands at 2.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $14.10 billion, with 500.86 million shares outstanding and 285.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 16859449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $25.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.70.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.77, while it was recorded at 29.09 for the last single week of trading, and 26.95 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -3.73%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.