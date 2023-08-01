FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] Is Currently 49.78 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] gained 49.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.20 price per share at the time. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM that FOXO Technologies Launches Bioinformatics Services to Revolutionize Epigenetic Data Analysis.

FOXO Technologies Inc.™ (NYSEAM: FOXO), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Bioinformatics Services to accelerate breakthroughs in biology, biotechnology, and healthcare, and redefine the growing field of epigenetic research.

FOXO’s Bioinformatics Services offers a comprehensive platform of advanced data solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of clients in academia, healthcare, and pharmaceutical research. Through its innovative suite of bioinformatic tools, FOXO will enable its clients to increase the speed and accuracy with which they process, analyze, and interpret data sets, accelerate discoveries, and advance their understanding of complex diseases.

FOXO Technologies Inc. represents 27.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.01 million with the latest information. FOXO stock price has been found in the range of $0.20 to $0.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 100100975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.67.

Trading performance analysis for FOXO stock

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.77. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -37.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2697, while it was recorded at 0.1506 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4858 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.