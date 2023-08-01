For New Relic Inc. [NEWR], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.23%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 6:01 AM that New Relic Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Total revenue of $242.6 million, up 12% year over year.

GAAP operating margin of (14)%, non-GAAP operating margin of 15%.

Over the last 12 months, NEWR stock rose by 36.40%. The one-year New Relic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.02. The average equity rating for NEWR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.81 billion, with 77.85 million shares outstanding and 57.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 829.41K shares, NEWR stock reached a trading volume of 13096285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Relic Inc. [NEWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $87.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEWR in the course of the last twelve months was 172.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NEWR Stock Performance Analysis:

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.23. With this latest performance, NEWR shares gained by 29.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.33 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.16, while it was recorded at 75.93 for the last single week of trading, and 66.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Relic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Relic Inc. [NEWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.79 and a Gross Margin at +73.56. New Relic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.66.

New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NEWR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 68.64%.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.