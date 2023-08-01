Eversource Energy [ES] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.86%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Eversource Energy Reports Second Quarter Results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported earnings of $15.4 million, or $0.04 per share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with earnings of $291.9 million, or $0.84 per share, in the second quarter of 2022. In the first half of 2023, Eversource Energy reported earnings of $506.6 million, or $1.45 per share, compared with earnings of $735.3 million, or $2.13 per share, in the first half of 2022.

As a result of Eversource completing its Offshore Wind Strategic Review that included the sale of its interest in the undeveloped offshore lease area to Ørsted and the advancement of the sale of its interest in the projects under development, Eversource has determined that the carrying value of its total offshore wind investment is impaired. Therefore, the results for the second quarter and first half of 2023 include an after-tax impairment charge of $331.0 million, or $0.95 per share, related to Eversource Energy’s offshore wind investment. In addition, results for both years include transaction and transition costs related to Eversource Gas Company of Massachusetts and other charges that totaled $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $6.7 million in the first half of 2023, compared with $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $10.8 million in the first half of 2022. Absent these charges and the offshore wind impairment, Eversource earned $352.6 million1, or $1.00 per share1, in the second quarter of 2023 and $844.3 million1, or $2.41 per share1, in the first half of 2023, compared with $297.4 million1, or $0.86 per share1, in the second quarter of 2022 and $746.1 million1, or $2.16 per share1, in the first half of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ES stock dropped by -18.05%. The one-year Eversource Energy stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.83. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.29 billion, with 349.22 million shares outstanding and 347.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, ES stock reached a trading volume of 7146750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $84.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.36, while it was recorded at 72.84 for the last single week of trading, and 77.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.43.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.00. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $145,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.70%.

Eversource Energy [ES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.