Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] – find out why.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.9075 during the day while it closed the day at $11.82. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Dun & Bradstreet Appoints Kirsten M. Kliphouse to Its Board of Directors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced today the appointment of Kirsten M. Kliphouse to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Kliphouse brings to Dun & Bradstreet decades of leadership, extensive knowledge of technology, information security, and data privacy matters, as well as deep experience in delivering growth and innovation to several of the world’s largest global organizations, most recently Google Cloud Americas.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNB stock has inclined by 5.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.40% and lost -3.59% year-on date.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $5.10 billion, with 429.60 million shares outstanding and 339.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 7260027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DNB stock trade performance evaluation

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, DNB shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 11.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.18. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.21. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to -0.99%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.