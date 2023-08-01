Corning Incorporated [GLW] Revenue clocked in at $13.31 billion, up 6.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] price surged by 0.53 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 4:10 AM that Corning Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results with Notable Progress on Profitability and Cash Flow.

Sales increased sequentially and decreased year over year, in line with management expectations for the current weak end-market environment; Sequential margin expansion and $310 million of free cash flow reflect progress on pricing and productivity actions, with continued improvement expected in the second half; In the third quarter, management expects core sales of approximately $3.5 billion and core EPS to be about the same or slightly better than in the second quarter.

A sum of 7929954 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.78M shares. Corning Incorporated shares reached a high of $34.09 and dropped to a low of $33.54 until finishing in the latest session at $33.94.

The one-year GLW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.87. The average equity rating for GLW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $38.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

GLW Stock Performance Analysis:

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, GLW shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.34, while it was recorded at 33.98 for the last single week of trading, and 33.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corning Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.44 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.31.

Return on Total Capital for GLW is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.10. Additionally, GLW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] managed to generate an average of $22,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GLW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 8.30%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GLW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GLW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.