Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] is -43.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNXA] price surged by 2.23 percent to reach at $0.0.

A sum of 23459040 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 651.40K shares. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1672 and dropped to a low of $0.129 until finishing in the latest session at $0.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02.

CNXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.35. With this latest performance, CNXA shares dropped by -43.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1801, while it was recorded at 0.1329 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2045 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.44 and a Gross Margin at +26.65. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -307.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -736.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.53.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.