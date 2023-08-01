BofA Securities lifts Hasbro Inc. [HAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] gained 2.97% on the last trading session, reaching $64.56 price per share at the time. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM that Hasbro to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on August 3, 2023.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) announced today that the company’s second quarter financial results will be released before the market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Hasbro will webcast its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on Hasbro’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.hasbro.com.

Hasbro Inc. represents 138.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.97 billion with the latest information. HAS stock price has been found in the range of $63.46 to $65.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, HAS reached a trading volume of 6284637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hasbro Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $74.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-01-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

Trading performance analysis for HAS stock

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, HAS shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.33, while it was recorded at 63.57 for the last single week of trading, and 59.50 for the last 200 days.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hasbro Inc. [HAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. Hasbro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.48.

Return on Total Capital for HAS is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.67. Additionally, HAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] managed to generate an average of $31,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 0.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.