BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain 56.44% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] jumped around 0.35 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.10 at the close of the session, up 7.37%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium Selects BlackBerry to Advance its Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Development Efforts.

BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY to serve as the software foundation for alliance’s EV projects.

– BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium, a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, (Foxconn)-initiated group, that seeks to create an open ecosystem to transform and accelerate innovation within the electric vehicle industry, has selected BlackBerry to provide the foundation for its next-generation platform.

BlackBerry Limited stock is now 56.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BB Stock saw the intraday high of $5.12 and lowest of $4.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.20, which means current price is +55.96% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 11122264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has BB stock performed recently?

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for BlackBerry Limited [BB]

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.