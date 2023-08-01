Avista Corporation [AVA] Revenue clocked in at $1.72 billion, down -12.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Avista Corporation [NYSE: AVA] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $39.36 during the day while it closed the day at $38.64. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 2:43 PM that Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Filings in Idaho.

Requests would result in higher electric prices effective Oct. 1, 2023 and lower natural gas prices Nov. 1, 2023.

Avista Corporation stock has also loss -2.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVA stock has declined by -12.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.35% and lost -12.86% year-on date.

The market cap for AVA stock reached $2.92 billion, with 75.17 million shares outstanding and 75.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 616.20K shares, AVA reached a trading volume of 9961232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avista Corporation [AVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVA shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Avista Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avista Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

AVA stock trade performance evaluation

Avista Corporation [AVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, AVA shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Avista Corporation [AVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.99, while it was recorded at 39.06 for the last single week of trading, and 41.15 for the last 200 days.

Avista Corporation [AVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avista Corporation [AVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Avista Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.07.

Return on Total Capital for AVA is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avista Corporation [AVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.22. Additionally, AVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avista Corporation [AVA] managed to generate an average of $87,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Avista Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avista Corporation [AVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avista Corporation go to 6.30%.

Avista Corporation [AVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.