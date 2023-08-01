Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] Is Currently 0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] gained 0.18% or 0.01 points to close at $5.69 with a heavy trading volume of 8619013 shares. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Assertio Holdings, Inc. Closes Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Transaction.

Combination of Assertio’s Omni-Channel Digital Sales Capabilities and ROLVEDON In-Person Commercial Team to Enhance Market Access and Growth Across All Products.

Transaction Expected to be Significantly Accretive to Assertio in 2024.

It opened the trading session at $5.66, the shares rose to $5.78 and dropped to $5.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASRT points out that the company has recorded 41.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -174.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, ASRT reached to a volume of 8619013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASRT shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASRT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ASRT stock

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, ASRT shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.18 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +70.17.

Return on Total Capital for ASRT is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.80. Additionally, ASRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] managed to generate an average of $3,654,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

