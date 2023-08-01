ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] Revenue clocked in at $292.00 million, down -9.24% YTD: What’s Next?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.11 at the close of the session, down -0.97%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Q2 Results and June 30, 2023 Financial Position.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock is now -9.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.21 and lowest of $5.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.98, which means current price is +14.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 9803399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.05.

How has ARR stock performed recently?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.02. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -44.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.12.

Earnings analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

Insider trade positions for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.