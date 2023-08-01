AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] moved down -0.84: Why It’s Important

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] price plunged by -0.84 percent to reach at -$1.27. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 7:38 AM that AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Reports Second-Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.14 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 123.5 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.91, a Decrease of 13.6 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.15 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense.

Delivers Second-Quarter Net Revenues of $13.865 Billion, a Decrease of 4.9 Percent on a Reported Basis and 4.2 Percent on an Operational Basis.

A sum of 9108661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. AbbVie Inc. shares reached a high of $150.50 and dropped to a low of $147.62 until finishing in the latest session at $149.58.

The one-year ABBV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.89. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $166.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.33, while it was recorded at 146.56 for the last single week of trading, and 150.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -4.13%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.