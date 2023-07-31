Yellow Corporation [YELL] is -71.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ: YELL] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 24.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM that Yellow Logistics, a Third-Party Logistics Broker and Subsidiary of Yellow Corporation, Flourishes as Shippers and Vendors Turn to 3PL Logistics Providers.

“Yellow Logistics is one of the fastest growing 3PLs in the industry and has been since its inception,” Jason Bergman, president of Yellow Logistics and chief commercial officer at Yellow Corporation said, “Yellow Logistics has proven to be a strategic and reliable partner to its customers and providers. Our deep knowledge of moving freight in multiple modes and knowing how to execute on these solutions reliably and within customers’ budgets adds value and strengthens their supply chains. We are enthusiastic about our team’s ability to help customers accelerate growth for their portfolios.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16794244 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yellow Corporation stands at 38.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.88%.

The market cap for YELL stock reached $29.60 million, with 51.73 million shares outstanding and 50.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, YELL reached a trading volume of 16794244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yellow Corporation [YELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yellow Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yellow Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has YELL stock performed recently?

Yellow Corporation [YELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.31. With this latest performance, YELL shares dropped by -11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Yellow Corporation [YELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2200, while it was recorded at 0.9374 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3719 for the last 200 days.

Yellow Corporation [YELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yellow Corporation [YELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.05 and a Gross Margin at +3.05. Yellow Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for YELL is now 11.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Additionally, YELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.23.Yellow Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Yellow Corporation [YELL]

The top three institutional holders of YELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.