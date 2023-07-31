Wolfe Research slashes price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] – find out why.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] gained 1.67% or 1.86 points to close at $112.96 with a heavy trading volume of 55280565 shares. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 2:30 AM that AMD Announces Plan to Invest Approximately $400 Million Over the Next Five Years to Expand Research, Development and Engineering Operations in India.

— Investment expected to create largest AMD design center with addition of approximately 3,000 engineering roles and new Bangalore campus opening before end of 2023 —.

It opened the trading session at $113.38, the shares rose to $114.86 and dropped to $112.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 50.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -107.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 70.80M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 55280565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $133.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 71.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.32, while it was recorded at 111.55 for the last single week of trading, and 87.13 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 9.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.