Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Stock trading around $3.93 per share: What’s Next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 4.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.93. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13730903 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at 5.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.66%.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $1.06 billion, with 278.45 million shares outstanding and 231.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.78M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 13730903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 441.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.