Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Revenue clocked in at $135.00 billion, down -13.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 1.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.03. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Verizon Frontline providing critical communications support to first responders nationwide.

Since January, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has supported more than 500 different federal, state and local public safety agencies in 46 states and the District of Columbia during a variety of operations ranging from training exercises to wildfire response efforts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30638780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $141.04 billion, with 4.21 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.46M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 30638780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $40.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.31, while it was recorded at 34.03 for the last single week of trading, and 37.70 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.29. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.53.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 11.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.46. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $181,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to -0.54%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.