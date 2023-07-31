United States Steel Corporation [X] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $23

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.86%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Thursday, September 7, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

Over the last 12 months, X stock rose by 16.15%. The one-year United States Steel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.68. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.67 billion, with 227.33 million shares outstanding and 223.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, X stock reached a trading volume of 11021458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $24.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 3.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.47, while it was recorded at 25.12 for the last single week of trading, and 24.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for X is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.43. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of $110,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in X stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in X stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.