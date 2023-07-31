Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] Revenue clocked in at $134.90 million, down -37.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Unique Fabricating Inc. [AMEX: UFAB] gained 60.19% or 0.13 points to close at $0.35 with a heavy trading volume of 150343781 shares. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Unique Fabricating, Inc. Comments on Trading Activity.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company has no news to announce at this time that would account for the recent increase in trading activity of its shares of common stock.

It opened the trading session at $0.38, the shares rose to $0.51 and dropped to $0.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UFAB points out that the company has recorded -46.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -150.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, UFAB reached to a volume of 150343781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFAB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unique Fabricating Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unique Fabricating Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for UFAB stock

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.00. With this latest performance, UFAB shares gained by 52.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.59 for Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2311, while it was recorded at 0.2283 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4019 for the last 200 days.

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.65 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UFAB is now -6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.18. Additionally, UFAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB] managed to generate an average of -$7,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Unique Fabricating Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unique Fabricating Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Unique Fabricating Inc. [UFAB]

The top three institutional holders of UFAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UFAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UFAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.