UBS lifts FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] price surged by 2.87 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that FuelCell Energy Strengthens Presence in Korean Market and Supports Existing Installed Customer Base.

Clean energy company enters agreements with Noeul Green Energy and Gyeonggi Green Energy.

A sum of 11142724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.11M shares. FuelCell Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $2.20 and dropped to a low of $2.10 until finishing in the latest session at $2.15.

The one-year FCEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.65. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $2.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.78 and a Gross Margin at -21.30. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.38.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.17. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$278,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

FCEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FCEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FCEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.