U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock Reiterated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $41

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 1.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.54. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM that U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 8.50 Percent.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 8.50 percent from 8.25 percent, effective tomorrow, July 27, 2023, at all U.S. Bank locations. The prime lending rate replaces the reference rate formerly used by MUFG Union Bank, National Association.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11511543 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Bancorp stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for USB stock reached $59.51 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.32M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 11511543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $43.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.24.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.83 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.60, while it was recorded at 38.87 for the last single week of trading, and 39.53 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.