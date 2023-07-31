T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Revenue clocked in at $17.10 million, down -91.83% YTD: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] price plunged by -0.60 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that T2 Biosystems to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August 2023:.

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 1:00pm ET.

A sum of 28440705 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 55.91M shares. T2 Biosystems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1181 and dropped to a low of $0.11 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

The average equity rating for TTOO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98.

TTOO Stock Performance Analysis:

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.19. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 68.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1097, while it was recorded at 0.1116 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9137 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T2 Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.