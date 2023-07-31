Stifel lifts Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] price surged by 3.04 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM that Southwestern Energy Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for August 4, 2023.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 4, 2023 to discuss second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on August 3, 2023 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

A sum of 18643521 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.98M shares. Southwestern Energy Company shares reached a high of $6.49 and dropped to a low of $6.31 until finishing in the latest session at $6.44.

The one-year SWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.33. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.64 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 6.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.20 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 86.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.62. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $1,653,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

SWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 10.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.