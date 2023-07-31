Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is -12.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.82%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM that SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0242 per share of common stock, payable in cash on August 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Over the last 12 months, SIRI stock dropped by -20.65%. The one-year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.33. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.61 billion, with 3.89 billion shares outstanding and 634.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.12M shares, SIRI stock reached a trading volume of 19652056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $4.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.28.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.82. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 19.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 32.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $206,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 6.86%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.