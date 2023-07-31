Northland Capital slashes price target on C3.ai Inc. [AI] – find out why.

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 4.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.76. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that C3 AI Announces 2023 Investor Day.

As previously announced, C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, is hosting an Investor Day on June 22, 2023 in New York City to provide C3 AI investors with a company update, including information about our product roadmap, product demonstrations including C3 Generative AI, and updates on our partner ecosystem. The event will be broadcast to the investor community at large via a live webcast.

The event will include presentations by C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel and other members of the executive leadership team. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15763065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 8.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.03%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $4.42 billion, with 112.80 million shares outstanding and 90.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.00M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 15763065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.96, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 22.38 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.