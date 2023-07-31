Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] is -98.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Micromobility.com Inc. [NASDAQ: MCOM] traded at a low on 07/28/23, posting a -5.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.08. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that micromobility.com Inc. Uncovers Consistent Trading Imbalances, Intensifies Measures to Protect Shareholder Interests and Ensure Fair Market Conditions.

Micromobility.com Inc. Strengthens its Commitment to Shareholders Amidst Detected Trading Imbalances.

micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), leading micromobility ecosystem, today announced that Shareholder Intelligence Services LLC (“ShareIntel”) extensive analysis of MCOM stock, has identified consistent imbalances and reported short interest, signaling the potential presence of illegal naked short sales. When compared to the average trading volume, these imbalances prove to be notably significant. The Company continues to be committed to taking all necessary actions to protect the interests of its shareholders and will continue to work with ShareIntel and other partners to combat potential manipulative trading activities to help ensure fair market conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21485200 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Micromobility.com Inc. stands at 15.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.87%.

The market cap for MCOM stock reached $7.59 million, with 98.44 million shares outstanding and 97.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.00M shares, MCOM reached a trading volume of 21485200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micromobility.com Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

How has MCOM stock performed recently?

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.73. With this latest performance, MCOM shares dropped by -30.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.97 for Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2141, while it was recorded at 0.0829 for the last single week of trading, and 5.9514 for the last 200 days.

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.27 and a Gross Margin at -172.24. Micromobility.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -528.21.

Micromobility.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]

