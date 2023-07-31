Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 5.49M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.89%. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Letter from the CEO of Tivic Health, Jennifer Ernst.

Tivic Health CEO Provides Additional Information Regarding the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today issued the following letter from the CEO, Jennifer Ernst, providing additional information regarding the company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC this afternoon.

Over the last 12 months, TIVC stock dropped by -97.58%. The one-year Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.62.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.49 million, with 113.43 million shares outstanding and 110.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.25M shares, TIVC stock reached a trading volume of 13398083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

TIVC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.89. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -56.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0920, while it was recorded at 0.0473 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5442 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tivic Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TIVC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TIVC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.