Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 8.30M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.81%. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Siyata Mobile Names Public Safety Advocate and Business Development Executive Doug Clark as Assistant Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Joins Siyata from AT&T’s FirstNet.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Doug Clark as Assistant Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Over the last 12 months, SYTA stock dropped by -94.63%. The average equity rating for SYTA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.30 million, with 59.10 million shares outstanding and 32.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, SYTA stock reached a trading volume of 16901776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SYTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -21.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.15 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0812, while it was recorded at 0.0438 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1392 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siyata Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SYTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SYTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.