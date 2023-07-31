Market Analysts see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] price surged by 54.02 percent to reach at $58.64. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Biogen to Acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals.

SKYCLARYS® recently approved in US as the only treatment indicated for patients with Friedreich’s ataxia.

Proposed acquisition represents meaningful step forward in Biogen’s strategy for sustainable growth, adding a highly complementary innovative product in an area of high unmet medical need.

A sum of 12338973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 790.64K shares. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $167.24 and dropped to a low of $164.25 until finishing in the latest session at $167.19.

The one-year RETA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.99. The average equity rating for RETA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RETA shares is $153.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 8.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2717.39.

RETA Stock Performance Analysis:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.81. With this latest performance, RETA shares gained by 69.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 309.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 450.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.39 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.66, while it was recorded at 119.60 for the last single week of trading, and 68.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -12546.66 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14074.95.

Return on Total Capital for RETA is now -48.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -518.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.92. Additionally, RETA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] managed to generate an average of -$971,654 per employee.Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RETA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RETA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RETA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.