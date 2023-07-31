Market Analysts see iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gaining to $5.12. Time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] traded at a high on 07/28/23, posting a 13.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 5:44 AM that iQIYI Launches First Parent-child Theme Park in Beijing, IP Monetization Strategy Bears New Fruit.

On July 14, 2023, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, opened iQIYI QiBubble Space, the company’s first offline parent-child theme park, in Yanqing District, Beijing. The theme park, marking iQIYI’s latest explorations in pursuing IP commercialization, incorporates elements from iQIYI QiBubble’s original animation IPs which provides an immersive entertainment experience for users.

Nearly 6,000 square meters in size, iQIYI QiBubble Space features seven themed spaces and over 200 entertainment programs with focuses ranging from theatre, role-playing games, and mroe. Many programs have been developed based on Babydino Tales and Dudangman, which are two of iQIYI QiBubble’s most popular self-produced animation IPs. These programs promise visitors an interactive experience that combines fun, exploration of novel ideas, community building and learning opportunities for families.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26228076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iQIYI Inc. stands at 7.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.06%.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $5.34 billion, with 938.52 million shares outstanding and 521.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 26228076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 31.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.15. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 20.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.30. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to -1.11%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.