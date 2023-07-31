Market Analysts see Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] closed the trading session at $31.90 on 07/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.71, while the highest price level was $32.16. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Bank of America Comments on Revised Stress Test Results.

Bank of America today commented on the revised results of the Federal Reserve’s 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR).

Based on the revised 2023 CCAR results, Bank of America’s Stress Capital Buffer will be 2.5%, which is the minimum requirement. As a result, Bank of America’s minimum Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio requirement will be 9.5%, effective October 1, 2023. At June 30, 2023, Bank of America’s CET1 ratio was 11.6% with $190 billion of CET1 capital. As previously announced, on January 1, 2024, Bank of America’s minimum CET1 requirement will increase 50 basis points, aligned with planned growth in the global systemically important bank surcharge.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.68 percent and weekly performance of -0.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.95M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 33010826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 130.79.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.26 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.27, while it was recorded at 32.21 for the last single week of trading, and 31.87 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.37%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $165.88 billion, or 71.0% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.