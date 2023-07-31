Macquarie slashes price target on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] – find out why.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $45.23 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM that Comcast NBCUniversal Named A Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

Comcast Corporation

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

For the ninth consecutive year, Comcast NBCUniversal was recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, receiving a top score of 100 on the annual Disability Equality Index (DEI). We’re honored to be part of this distinguished list of companies that are taking measurable, tangible actions toward disability inclusion and equality.

Comcast Corporation represents 4.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $189.06 billion with the latest information. CMCSA stock price has been found in the range of $44.98 to $46.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.15M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 20498698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $47.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.75 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.27, while it was recorded at 44.02 for the last single week of trading, and 37.60 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.36%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $162.83 billion, or 85.6% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.