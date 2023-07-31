Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is 28.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] price plunged by -7.84 percent to reach at -$7.6. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

.

A sum of 12539760 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $101.74 and dropped to a low of $81.04 until finishing in the latest session at $89.33.

The one-year LYV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.7. The average equity rating for LYV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $109.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 15.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LYV Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.76. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.73, while it was recorded at 95.96 for the last single week of trading, and 76.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.34. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.89.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of $11,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LYV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LYV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.